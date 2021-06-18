Nothing changes in water crisis, lawyers keep getting
paidIn spring of 2001 the newspaper headline read “No water,” and in May of 2021 the newspaper headline read “No water.”
Twenty years, folks, and what has been accomplished to try and fix (and prevent) this problem? Many dollars were spent on legal fees to try and determine who owned the water rights — that is still going on. Did anyone come up with any ideas of storage possibilities to keep water in the basin when we had extra precipitation? Oops there is that dam word again.
How about raising every dam we do have a foot higher, if you really don’t think we should put in new ones, or, how about dredging the mud flats when the water is really low so there is more storage space in the areas we already have?
Did anyone think about pumping extra water (after heavy rains) into dry wells to help fill the aquifers? Pocatello, Idaho, has been doing this for years so it is doable.
Has any one thought about injecting the class B water from South Suburban Sanitary District into dry or unused geothermal wells to help out our heated aquifers? Since we don’t drink from them no one should be offended. Twenty years, folks, and no one has done one thing to alleviate the actual, factual problem. However, most all of the water rights lawyers have been raking money in. Wake up, people.
Joan Riker
Klamath Falls