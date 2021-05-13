In a recent letter, a few landowners in the Reeder Road area stated some “facts.” Well, they didn’t give you all the facts, so let me add to their list.
Fact: I am a farmer on Reeder Road. If all the farmers in the Reeder area approved of the project, we would have sold out, too.
Fact: Only those five farmers will benefit with the Class D effluent water from this project as sought in their application.
Fact: Those five farmers in support of the project don’t pay SSSD sewer bills.
Fact: Those five farmers have received $140,500 in non-refundable deposits to buy their land.
Fact: This land is being sold for 3-5 times more than it's worth, and these farmers get a free 10-year lease from the SSSD, no water assessments, no property taxes. The SSSD ratepayers are paying these.
Fact: They will be given brand new pivots and irrigation systems by the district if this project is approved by outside agencies, costing the rate payers thousands of dollars.
Fact: These farmers and SSSD’s manager didn’t show up to the planning department and county commissioners hearing after they saw hundreds of people turned out in opposition to the project at the first meeting.
If these folks actually wanted to set the record straight, they would not hide their selfish gains.
This project will only benefit those five farmers/ranchers on about 900 acres of land. If it's going to make a difference — it really needs to make a difference and not just benefit a few.
Jon Hall
Klamath Falls