SSSD voters do not be misled by the United Neighbors Against Intrusion Coalition, they do not have your financial interests at heart. It appears that a number of the people behind the opposition to SSSD plan are not SSSD customers. They just don’t want recycled water irrigation to take place in their neighborhood.
I urge you to retain the current directors, Jim Bellet and Charles Dehlinger who do have SSSD customer interests at heart. In my research, I find the information supplied by the coalition misleading at best. This statement can be validated by looking at the DEQ fact sheet “Reusing Water in Oregon” and comparing it to statements made in the Herald and News by the coalition. One example states: “recycled water on alfalfas is not allowed.”
I can find nothing in DEQ direction that says that the use of water on alfalfa is not allowed. However, there are charts like the chart in the fact sheet which states Class B water can be used for fodder (alfalfa) and processed food crops. They also stated that proposed project is not the norm however the fact sheet states that “Oregon has over 140 recycle water systems across the state with one of the uses listed as being irrigation."
SSSD recycle water proposal is the lowest cost alternative. DEQ requirements for allowing irrigation with recycled water requires an approved plan that identifies required setbacks, that identifies when the irrigation period, the type of equipment to be used and the rate of application. I keep hearing that if you elect Harter and Koger that your sewer costs will go down. Don’t believe it. Because any plan that requires more treatment will cost more, thus your bill will go up.
Doug Bright
Klamath Falls