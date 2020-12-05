Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

So happy to see healthcare workers speaking out. It would be nice if those folks opposing Governor Brown's measure would pay attention.

We are bearing down on 1,000 known cases in Klamath County. Thanks to the sheriff and county commissioners for sharing their ignorance with the public, and for then trying to rationalize your denial. How many people need to get sick for you to not blame Kate Brown for what is happening?

The virus will continue to spread as long as folks refuse to do what it takes to stop it. There is no freedom on a ventilator or in a coffin.

Darcy Miller Ibarra

Klamath Falls

