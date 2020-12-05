So happy to see healthcare workers speaking out. It would be nice if those folks opposing Governor Brown's measure would pay attention.
We are bearing down on 1,000 known cases in Klamath County. Thanks to the sheriff and county commissioners for sharing their ignorance with the public, and for then trying to rationalize your denial. How many people need to get sick for you to not blame Kate Brown for what is happening?
The virus will continue to spread as long as folks refuse to do what it takes to stop it. There is no freedom on a ventilator or in a coffin.
Darcy Miller Ibarra
Klamath Falls