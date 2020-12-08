It is heartbreaking to see Klamath in another issue with store closures, restaurants being limited or even worse shutting down and selling their building due to, I suppose, lack of business.
While the stock market is at its highest mark ever and unemployment lowering, it is sad to here that the new upcoming administration is somewhat taking credit for it when most of it was done under the outgoing administration.
Like it or not, the last administration got us out of the billion dollar nuclear deal with Iran, also set a new NAFTA agreement, dealt with China on trade issues, and got us out of the Paris Climate Agreement (which would cost jobs in the U.S).
These are just a few of the policies that if are reversed would hurt even in Klamath Falls. The trickle-down effect would be in play. With the incoming administration I feel like we are heading to a very dangerous time in the U.S. based on their expressed ideas so far. Maybe the new party could lead to a socialist party which in turn ends up as a communist party.
British statesman Winston Churchill wrote: “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Warren Frei
Klamath Falls