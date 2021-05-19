Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Neglect at Eternal Hills has gone on for too long

Bob Shaw’s letter speaks volumes regarding the long overdue neglect of Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens.

My husband and I have had our burial plots in the cemetery since 1960. Our cemetery deed and contract appears legal and binding. Our contract states that Eternal Hills is an endowment care cemetery (ORS 97-810).

The final resting place for those lying in Eternal Hills need not be pawns in a political game for our local and state leaders.

Our voices, regarding this unthinkable situation, has to speak for those who no longer have one.

Peggy Thomas

Klamath Falls

