Neglect at Eternal Hills has gone on for too long
Bob Shaw’s letter speaks volumes regarding the long overdue neglect of Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens.
My husband and I have had our burial plots in the cemetery since 1960. Our cemetery deed and contract appears legal and binding. Our contract states that Eternal Hills is an endowment care cemetery (ORS 97-810).
The final resting place for those lying in Eternal Hills need not be pawns in a political game for our local and state leaders.
Our voices, regarding this unthinkable situation, has to speak for those who no longer have one.
Peggy Thomas
Klamath Falls