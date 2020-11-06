Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

I am writing to condemn in the strongest terms the painting of Nazi symbols in our town. Klamath Falls prides itself on being supportive of veterans. I can't think of any greater insult to our veterans than to celebrate the noxious symbols and philosophy of fascism. Many of our veterans fought those symbols and liberated the concentration camps run by the Nazis. We are better than this as a community and I encourage everyone to speak out against this scourge.

Phil Studenberg

Attorney at Law

Klamath Falls City Council Ward 1

