I am writing to condemn in the strongest terms the painting of Nazi symbols in our town. Klamath Falls prides itself on being supportive of veterans. I can't think of any greater insult to our veterans than to celebrate the noxious symbols and philosophy of fascism. Many of our veterans fought those symbols and liberated the concentration camps run by the Nazis. We are better than this as a community and I encourage everyone to speak out against this scourge.
Phil Studenberg
Attorney at Law
Klamath Falls City Council Ward 1