At a recent meeting of the Klamath County Rotary Club I heard a very interesting presentation by Roberto Guitterez, president of Klamath Community College.
He stated that Nagi Naganathan was the first OIT president to reach out to him with the idea of a plan that would create an easy transition of credits between the two institutions.
Guitterez added that he did not want to get involved in policy issues at OIT, but that he did want to compliment the relationship that he and Naganathan developed.
The two of them then met with the presidents of Southern Oregon University and Rogue Community College to develop a plan that included all four schools of higher education. That plan was further expanded to reach into the high schools. The result is a lower education cost for the students at a time when college costs are rising nationally.
This is the kind of kind of cooperation that Guitterez had been unable to obtain prior to Nagi's arrival.
It shows the leadership that he has brought to OIT and to our community and is just one of the many things he has accomplished by being out in the community and across the state.
The horizon becomes much broader when the president has the ability to see the big picture and create a vision for the university that fits it.
OIT and Klamath Falls are very fortunate to have President Nagi. I commend him for his leadership.
John Novak
Klamath Falls