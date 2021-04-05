I’ve proudly served next to Ralph Eccles in community efforts and hold him in high regard. But I strongly disagree with his April 2 letter calling for the resignation of Oregon Tech president Nagi Naganathan.
Klamath is barely turning the corner from this decade’s economic setbacks. As one of Klamath County’s largest employers, Oregon Tech felt the strain of these difficult economic times. In such times, businesses often hire turn-around experts to chart a healthier course. They assess the finances and strategy with fresh eyes and make the tough calls. Such change is not easy, and it can leave some stakeholders upset.
But hiring President Naganathan has paid off for Oregon Tech, improving one of Klamath’s chief economic resources. He has strengthened partnerships with other educational institutions, elevated the university in the state legislature eyes, increased capacity and enrollment, connected the university to large donors and collaboratively worked with all stakeholders on a visionary five-year strategic plan.
Those investing in the school and hiring its graduates find Dr. Nagi’s list of Oregon Tech accomplishments impressive. I’ve served in an advisory capacity for a past Oregon Tech president. My husband and I are school contributors. I’ve never been more impressed with, or prouder to serve with any other Oregon Tech leader than Dr. Naganathan. It’s time to come together.
Ann Cavanaugh
Klamath Falls