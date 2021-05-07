Once I’ve decided on something, I seldom change my mind. But today is the exception that makes the rule. After reading the material available I had decided to vote against the proposed lodging tax hike, measure 18-120. Now I will vote for it.
The Kiwanis meeting today, via Zoom, was a presentation by Jim Chadderdon and Kate Marquez offering both sides of the argument. Tourism is a vital support for our local economy, and the 8% room tax now in effect is used in many different ways. Measure 18-120 raises the tax rate to 11%. I thought that was a lot, but it turns out Klamath County room tax is currently one of the lowest in the state, and the raise will bring it up to the level of many of the other cities in Oregon, and yet it will still be a good deal lower than the room tax rate charged in the larger cities.
The biggest hang up about the proposed measure is that 30% of the extra amount raised will be given to the county with no stipulation as to how it is to be used. It is doubtful that any of us want to give the county a “slush fund” via this measure. One answer is to have the County Commissioners sign an official memo on where this money is to be used, such as for the County Museum. At least one of the Commissioners seems to have agreed to this; if the other two will follow suit and such a memo is issued, that would alleviate the problem of the monies being a slush fund.
The alternative to passing 18-120 now would be to tighten up the wording on how the money is allocated and re-introduce it for the November election. But, historically, how many times has an initial no vote been overturned that way? Also, if the measure passes it will probably go into effect July first. That means that for July, August, and September that additional 3% will be going into the Klamath Tourism coffers. A postponement until November will nullify that.
It is regrettable that all of you who have yet to send in your ballets didn’t get to hear these presentations. For me, it changed my mind. I will be voting “yes” on ballet measure 18-120, and I urge those of you who have not yet voted to consider doing the same. The economies of Klamath Falls and all the other towns in Klamath County and the county itself needs all the help they can get. Vote yes on 18-120.
Joan F. Riker
Klamath Falls