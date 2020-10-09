Unbelievable. Our household is yet another instance in Klamath Falls where our Joe Biden sign has been taken from our yard as well as our Faith Leith sign.
This action of theft is one of the many reasons why I am voting for Biden for president, as well as Faith Leith and Hugh Palcic for Oregon in the state house and senate respectively. I want a president who is willing to listen respectfully instead of accuse, who is willing to accept responsibility instead of lay blame, who believes all people should have access to health care, reasonable incomes, and fair treatment regardless of skin color, gender, or personal faith. I want a president who believes that serving the country is more important than serving himself. I want a president who is open, not underhanded and devious.
I also want my state representatives to be willing to discuss their opinions and work with others to find solutions rather than to take a paycheck and not show up for work. I want a representative who has thoughtfully considered her or his qualifications and desires to serve the people of Oregon rather than make a last-minute, manipulated decision to run for office.
The people who are willing to be petty enough to steal signs from someone's property are supporting the people who are petty enough to use manipulation to get what they want. I don't hear any of the opposition candidates making a statement to their followers that stealing has no place in any election. Why not?
Gay Woods
Klamath Falls