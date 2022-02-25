Per my January Herald and News letter preference for the federal government purchasing Iron Gate and Copco 1 dams, removing the turbines from both dams and converting them to upriver and downriver valved fishways: I also prefer using Iron Gate and Copco 1 reservoirs for seasonal river flow adjustments.
Notch Iron Gate Dam north end overflow channel, if necessary, so that a low valve and pipeline drain may be installed in Iron Gate Reservoir, to provide convenient water withdrawal for adjustment of the 190 miles of Klamath River between Iron Gate and the Pacific.
Install if necessary, a low valve and pipeline drain through the concrete plug at the east end in the Copco 1 Dam south end Klamath River bypass rock tunnel, to provide water withdrawal for adjustment of the 8.8 miles of Klamath River between Copco 1 to Iron Gate Dam.
Currently, I find J.C. Boyle Dam reservoir as having greatly mitigable daily and usually negligible effect on Klamath River water quality. Its fish ladder can be improved, though it is better than minimally adequate for fish passage. Also, providing that Copco 2 Dam complex has an adequate turbine canal fish screen and an adequate, approximately 25-foot high fish ladder is installed, I estimate that Copco 2 will provide negligible environmental impact to the Klamath River.
Retention of the Iron Gate fish hatchery appears to me a very cost-effective way to supplement salmonid reproduction.