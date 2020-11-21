As a an older physician I have worked with HIV in the 1980s, SARS in 2003, H1N1 in 2009, and most recently COVID. What scares me is the misinformation that has been generated about COVID.
Some of that misinformation is: COVID did not kill these people, it was their underlying disease. The truth is 250,000 deaths to date have been associated with COVID. Those with underlying disease are more susceptible and COVID is an added stress to an already stressed body. The flu is similar but to a much lower degree with 34,200 deaths in 2018-19.
Another falsehood: COVID is just like the flu. The numbers above show the difference. The truth is that 99.5% of people who contract COVID will have mild to moderate disease. Yet these infections serve as vectors to the susceptible, 30% of whom will have prolonged symptoms lasting months.
Another lie: Hospitals and doctors are making money off COVID. The truth is a hospital loses on average $2,800 on a COVID patient. In addition, the more profitable elective procedures are being delayed to ensure bed space and staff is available to care for COVID patients. 453 rural hospitals are in danger of closing because of losses due to COVID.
Another bit of misinformation: Klamath is not being affected. The truth is that there has been a steady increase in the number of diagnoses and hospitalizations in the past several weeks.
What can the community do do stop the spread and prevent schools and businesses from closing: Wear a double layer face covering when in public. Stay at least 6 feet away, preferably more, from people when in public. Avoid crowds and gatherings. Family gatherings with people from outside of the immediate family are associated with significant increases in infection.
This will be a tough holiday season as is, and possibly worse if we do not do the above. There is hope with vaccines, but they are still months away. Be patient, stay safe and watch out for others.
Grant Niskanen, M.D.
Klamath Falls