Masks are a badge of kindness
I very much appreciated the column on masks written by Dr. Ralph Eccles and published in the forum on Oct. 11. It was concise, informative and practical. And his final paragraph hit the nail on the head.
Despite one’s personal opinion, can’t we all simply be kind and wear a mask to protect our neighbors, friends and family?
I was appalled to read about several of our local political representatives not only refusing to wear masks at a large gathering, but claiming it is an infringement of our civil liberties to require it. That would be laughable if it wasn’t just flat out so blatantly unkind.
Thank you Ralph for your educated common sense and call for courtesy. It seems so little to ask.
Kris Knudsen
Midland