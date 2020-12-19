My husband and I came to Klamath Falls for a stay-in-the-state Christmas getaway, as it was one of the few spots in the state we haven't explored in our 12 years of living in Oregon.
We're staying at a condo so we can cook and remain safe from COVID. I have asthma and we have been incredibly careful since March. We ran into the local Fred Meyer's to pick up a couple of things, noting the big sign by the door saying that masks were required.
In the produce section alone I saw four women who had no masks on or, in one case a scarf that had slipped down leaving her nose and mouth exposed. I asked her to please pull her scarf up, she pulled it down and smiled right at me. I asked a store clerk to alert the manager. He went and made a call; nobody came. Freaking out, we raced to get our other items.
Along the way I saw six or seven other people with no masks at all. Two young maskless mothers with kids in tow were looking at me. I guess I looked upset and I said "Please wear a mask, I have asthma." She responded with an expletive and "I don't care."
Klamath Falls, we're so disappointed in the store management and some of your citizens. We won't be back.
Maura Wilson
Albany, Oregon