News flash for People’s Rights Oregon: You are not the only folks with rights. First of all, rights are inherent for all people.
You live in the high dry desert, if you truly care about this land, you have the right to advocate for changes that have impacted the long term effects of climate change/global warming, which has impacted this area. We are in a long term drought, that is a fact. All the protesting and whining will not make it precipitate more. Educate yourselves and know the facts about what is happening.
Darcy Miller Ibarra
Klamath Falls