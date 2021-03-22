As a longtime supporter of students and faculty at Oregon Tech and a retired teacher myself, I am appalled by the actions of the Faculty Senate to not only demand President Naganathan’s resignation but to move toward a strike vote at this time. I strongly urge those involved to reconsider their confrontational actions and come back to the bargaining table April 1.
It seems the Faculty Senate is disregarding several factors in their actions:
1. Since coming to Klamath Falls, Naganathan has worked tirelessly to expand Oregon Tech’s reputation as a premier polytechnic university. He has worked effectively with the state legislature, raising more than $94 million for various projects. Enrollment has increased three years in a row. He’s forged partnerships with KCC, Rogue Community College and SOU. The list goes on.
2. The Klamath Falls community, the Oregon Tech Foundation and Oregon Tech graduates strongly support Naganathan’s leadership and the direction he is taking the university. That support translates into financial support for projects like the Lois and John Stillwell softball stadium and other major projects as well as scholarships for deserving students. We could not ask for a better champion for Oregon Tech.
3. The pandemic stresses everyone, but no group more than students. It is incredibly bad timing for the faculty to consider striking after their students have already had to deal with a year of distance learning. I know from experience that “substitutes” are not what the students deserve and pay for.
4. The pandemic has also financially stressed individuals and institutions. Although I thoroughly respect the Oregon Tech faculty, it is bad timing to make what many would see as unreasonable salary demands in light of decreased state funding. Students and their parents are also suffering financially. Now is not the time to demand salary increases that may translate into higher fees.
Darrel Samuels
Klamath Falls