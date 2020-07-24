Mail-in voting elects Republicans too
Republican Congressman Greg Walden was elected in 1999 and he has been voted to serve his district 11 times since. Somehow the Republican Congressman was elected in the liberal, mail-in voting state of Oregon.
On November 3, 1998, citizen’s initiative Ballot Measure 60 was passed to establish vote-by-mail as the standard mechanism of voting in Oregon. In the liberal Oregon Legislature there are Republicans elected again by vote-by-mail only.
Republican Greg Walden is not seeking re-election this cycle, he is jumping ship and I don’t blame him. One thing he needs to do before the 2020 general election is to tell the Republican President that mail-in-voting is not rigged.
Congressman Walden needs to defend mail-in-voting, it got him where he is today.
David Porter Misso
TuleLake, California