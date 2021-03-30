The faculty at OIT are skilled professionals who care deeply about the organization and are drivers of organizational performance. Without these dedicated individuals, OIT would not be ranked #2 Top Public College in the West and #5 Best Western Regional College in U.S. News World Report in 2020.
The core services provided by OIT — education and training — are highly dependent on the capabilities and expertise of the faculty.
My background includes high school and university teaching, including OSU, as well as 18 years in health care administration. Since 2008 I have taught at OIT as adjunct faculty. (Note: Adjunct faculty are not part of the OT-AAUP union).
While there are differences in education and health care management, it is the professionals who provide the services in each of those organizations that are crucial to their success. Professionals of that caliber expect to be an important part of the organization.
Any employee knows that feeling an important part of the team and being respected for what you bring to the organization is what makes you want to work there and give it your all.
Research shows the top two things' employees want are to be appreciated and feel like an "insider." In the past three years, many faculty at OIT have expressed to me their dissatisfaction with OIT as a place to work along with feeling burnt out.
I personally know of highly talented faculty who have left due to these issues. These are serious areas of concern and cannot be simply dismissed as a "few disgruntled faculty." Low morale does not happen overnight.
I encourage you to speak with your friends and neighbors who work at OIT to gain a full understanding of their concerns. They have been part of the Klamath community for years, raising their children, volunteering, etc. They are dedicated to OIT and the Klamath Falls community.
Maryann Lundin
Klamath Falls