In response to Reta Vining's Oct. 4 letter "Voting for Trump's pro-life stances," I appreciate that she has a right to choose for herself. Although abortion is not something I would personally choose, all women should have a right to make that choice. If you are a woman and disagree with abortion, don't get one. If you are a man and don't believe in abortion, don't put a woman in the position to feel she needs one. Past history confirms that making abortions illegal does not stop them from happening, but just makes them more dangerous for the women.
Please look at the character and past actions of the candidates. Do not make this a one-issue election. Make your choice to live your life as you believe and let others do the same.
Linda Smith
Klamath Falls