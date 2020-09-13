Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

I read with interest the news of expanded training facilities at Kingsley Field that include the next generation of the F-15 fighter plane.

Former City of Klamath Falls Airport Director John Longley deserves accolades for his work nurturing the city’s relationship with the Air National Guard. Endeavors such as this current expansion take years of tireless effort in building relationships, and Mr. Longley is to be lauded.

The Guard is an integral part of the social fabric in Klamath Falls and contributes hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. To secure their presence for several decades is most certainly praiseworthy.

Todd Kellstrom

Green Valley, Arizona (formerly of Klamath Falls)

Tags