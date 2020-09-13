I read with interest the news of expanded training facilities at Kingsley Field that include the next generation of the F-15 fighter plane.
Former City of Klamath Falls Airport Director John Longley deserves accolades for his work nurturing the city’s relationship with the Air National Guard. Endeavors such as this current expansion take years of tireless effort in building relationships, and Mr. Longley is to be lauded.
The Guard is an integral part of the social fabric in Klamath Falls and contributes hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. To secure their presence for several decades is most certainly praiseworthy.
Todd Kellstrom
Green Valley, Arizona (formerly of Klamath Falls)