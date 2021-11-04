Locals not served by wildfire cleanup efforts
Oregonians have been hoodwinked. Over the past decade I have participated in the cleanup efforts of five natural disasters. These efforts have been sponsored by the federal government.
Only recently did one of these projects occur in my backyard. Born and raised in Klamath Falls, educated in Corvallis and a taxpayer of Portland, I have driven each highway, along each reservoir and river that was affected by the 2020 fires. That’s where these fires were: They were in watersheds. Dead trees don’t drink water.
The real devastation for Oregonians, pandemic be damned, is the lack of participation in the cleanup process. When a federal debris removal contract is awarded it offers a deep tract of cash to be spent in a particular area. FEMA can allocate a budget to the cleanup of the disaster. The goal of the recovery effort is to hit that budget — there is no benefit to coming in under budget. The budget can be used. The FEMA budget for the Oregon cleanup was in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Oregonians are not fully benefiting from the FEMA allotment. Who is benefiting fiscally?
In Florida, where the debris removal industry flourishes, “billion dollar disasters” have a wealthy support staff. Having lacked a national disaster until September 2020, few Oregonians had any idea how to spend FEMA money. Ensuring reimbursement is only one of the jobs of the contractor who handles assigning staff to the cleanup efforts. In Oregon, the managing agency was CDR Maguire, acting in unified command with ODOT. The Oregon owners of the project employed a privately held Florida corporation to manage Oregon’s cleanup.
As a result of Oregonians not knowing how to participate in the cleanup, construction, environmental testing, analytical laboratories, logging companies, mechanics, rental equipment companies, equipment dealers and materials suppliers all lost the opportunity to profit from the work being done in Oregon to reduce the hazards associated with the materials left by the Beachie Creek, Holliday Farm, Two Four Two and other fires.
CDR Maguire in attaining the debris cleanup contract that was awarded by the state of Oregon was able to find contractors from out of state to do work in Oregon. Hundreds of millions of dollars of remediation costs all paid to out-of-state entities. Hundreds of dollars per tree to loggers from Alaska. Tens of thousands of dollars per destroyed structure to demolition companies from California. Hundreds of millions of dollars in cleanup costs paid to out of state businesses cleaning up Oregon.
Max Patterson
Klamath Falls