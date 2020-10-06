According to the Herald and News Oct. 4 article “Residents protest COVID-19 restrictions at maskless gathering,” elected public officials county commissioners Kelley Minty Morris and Derrick DeGroot and State Rep. E. Werner Reschke and State Sen. Dennis Linthicum attended a gathering whose attendants ignored state health mandates by not wearing masks and not social distancing.
This was an irresponsible and ignorant act by these representatives that put the health of the citizens they are supposed to be serving in jeopardy.
My wife, one of these citizens, is an instructor at our local college, putting her health at risk by teaching students face-to-face so that they can learn more effectively. Instructors, students, administrators and custodians at our colleges are working extremely hard to remain safe, requiring face masks, social distancing and constant cleaning.
However, the example our public officials set at the fairgrounds undermines the work my wife and others are doing to keep our colleges open face-to-face by making sure students and personal stay healthy.
The gathering could have been held safely on Zoom or outside with a requirement of masks and social distancing. It was not.
Public officials can choose to expose themselves to COVID, but the results of their actions are not limited just to themselves. Their actions send a message to the public (including college students) that masks and social distancing are not necessary to avoid COVID.
By possibly contracting COVID because of not following safety measures in an unsafe indoor environment, they could spread it to others, including students in my wife’s classes, and perhaps my wife, herself.
To be responsible public servants, Commissioners Morris and DeGroot, and State Rep. Reschke and State Sen. Linthicum need to make a public apology for their participation in the maskless, non-social distancing fairgrounds gathering, while concurrently emphasizing everyone's need to wear masks and to social distance.
Art Knight
Klamath Falls