On behalf of Klamath Union High School, I would like to thank several local health agencies for supporting our students and staff to remain safe and healthy throughout this challenging school year.
While the school year has faced multiple barriers due to the pandemic, we are stronger and healthier due to the following local health partners.
Sky Lakes Medical Center for setting up early vaccinations in January for school staff so we could more safely return students to in-person learning in school.
Klamath Basin Behavioral Health for maintaining essential mental health support services for our students during these stressful times.
Konnects Dental Kare for providing free preventive dental services to KU students this Spring.
Klamath Health Partnership for providing the recent Pfizer COVID -19 Teen Vaccine Event on the KU campus. This was a successful event that allowed many teenagers 16 and older to receive the vaccine.
Tony Swan
Principal, Klamath Union High School
Klamath Falls