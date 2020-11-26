Saturday, a couple hundred citizens gathered in front of the Klamath County government building to protest the recent shutdown of businesses and to express their dislike of Governor Brown.
We had more than 130 cases of COVID reported this week and we expect more. Our hospital is limited on the number of beds and equipment that we have for treating COVID patients and one has to wonder why we transported one patient up to Bend last week where he died. Was it because we did not have the proper care for him here? We don't know because no one will answer the question.
The county commissioners and Rep Reschke and Linthicum have stated that they do not believe that the businesses and schools should be closed. They want business to go on as usual even though the spread of the virus is spreading like a wild fire. It will be interesting to see how many more people next week will come down with the virus and if the public health dept in Klamath Falls will tell us where the virus came from. Something tells me we they won't.
Klamath Falls is quickly becoming a 'hot spot' for the COVID outbreak and yet our elected leaders still won't recognize the seriousness of the virus. They say they do know it is serious but not serious enough to close businesses and schools. We can replace a business but you cannot replace a life. Stop playing with our lives and do what we need to do to combat COVID — wear a mask, wash your hands and stay home.
Now is not the time to let COVID win. Now is the time for all of Klamath citizens and businesses to come together and fight together and not with one another.
Valerie Lenardson
Klamath Falls