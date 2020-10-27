It’s hard to read ideas that are contrary to my own, which is why I decided to read the Sunday, October 18 column “Republicans Needed to Fight Democratic Power Grab” by Dennis Linthicum.
I thought to challenge myself and learn what the other side believes. I liked learning about the issues he believes in and the specific policies he supported. What deeply disturbed me, however, is reading misinformation, for example, his statement that “our economic system gives everyone the best chance for success . . .”
The American economy is not and has not been fair to many, especially African Americans. Policies such as redlining, dispossession of black-owned farms, and the high percentage of the denial of black mortgages, to name a few, have kept wealth from building in black families and continue to do so today.
Just as I challenged myself to read Mr. Linthicum’s ideas, I suggest he read Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s award-winning book "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America." It’s time he sees the truth about U.S. government policies that have denied economic opportunities to Black Americans for not just decades, but centuries.
Wendy Williams
Klamath Falls