Regarding the pharmacy debacle in Klamath Falls: A hour and a half wait in line to pick up a prescription is ridiculous. I feel sorry for the folks who have to wait this long. We have no recourse.
The remaining pharmacies had plenty of time to add employees to fill the Bi-Mart void. After an hour and a half in the Albertsons line, only to be told sorry we don’t have your prescription ready, I have switched mine to mail order. I am fortunate that I am able to do this.
Something needs to be done, scream loud people.
BJ Brush
Klamath Falls
Support Starnes in governor’s race
I am writing in support of Patrick Starnes for governor because I believe the other current candidates are either incapable or unwilling to meet the very real threats to our society. These threats include complete inaction on climate change, our crumbling healthcare system, and eliminating food deserts that contribute to malnutrition and hunger. The heart of these issues is also the focus of Mr. Starnes’ campaign: Doing away with the current corrupt system of campaign financing in Oregon.
I’m a small business owner, most of my friends are also small business owners. After wages, healthcare is the second largest cost, and is a close second. We all want to do right to our employees because personally we have become close to them and productively a healthy workforce makes more. As small businesses we don’t have the power to negotiate competitive terms with the very limited number of insurance providers available to us.
A universal health care plan would relieve us of this burden, allow us to increase wages, and give us more confidence to expand.