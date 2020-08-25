Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

I am a registered Republican and I will vote for Republicans for the most part in the next election.

However, I cannot in good conscience vote for Donald Trump for President this year.

Trump has done more harm then good to our country in the past four years. And though years with him is a lot better then the past four presidents, it's time for a change.

Biden isn't perfect, but four years with him is a heck of a lot better then the past four of Trump's antics. Save this country from Trump and vote for Joe Biden.

Tony Hartley

Klamath Falls

Tags