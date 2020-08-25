I am a registered Republican and I will vote for Republicans for the most part in the next election.
However, I cannot in good conscience vote for Donald Trump for President this year.
Trump has done more harm then good to our country in the past four years. And though years with him is a lot better then the past four presidents, it's time for a change.
Biden isn't perfect, but four years with him is a heck of a lot better then the past four of Trump's antics. Save this country from Trump and vote for Joe Biden.
Tony Hartley
Klamath Falls