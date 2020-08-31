Leith knows stopping COVID key to economy
The coronavirus has had a major impact on almost every person in our community, and across America.
Faith Leith, the Democratic candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives, understands this and knows that supporting an economic recovery means stopping the virus from spreading.
It is unfortunate that some have politicized the effort to stop a pandemic that should bring us all together. Faith calls on all of us, as a community, to pull together and do our part to keep each other safe, healthy and prosperous.
The steps we can take to slow and stop the virus are simple, and have been repeated again and again. It is, however, critical that we follow them Wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Get tested if you are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone with Covid-19. Wash your hands. Use sanitizer. Don’t socialize or gather in large groups.
Faith also knows that some of these practices are inconvenient, but in order to keep our economy going and our neighbors safe, it is important for each of us to make this personal commitment. Choosing to ignore the medical community’s recommendations puts our collective economic and physical health at risk.
Please join Faith in committing to set politics aside and move forward together. Lets be consistent and vigilant, and we can overcome this viral challenge.
Sally Wells
Klamath Falls