Faith Leith is running for State Representative with a D next to her name, but the truth is that she is an old-fashioned pragmatic centrist.
If you consider yourself a moderate or a centrist, you may feel like few candidates speak for you these days. Faith is your woman. She’s uninterested in partisan squabbling. Instead, she’s totally focused on “bringing home the bacon” for Klamath and Lake Counties — making sure our voice is heard in Salem and our interests are represented.
E. Werner Reschke, our current state rep, got his job handed to him by his predecessor, who didn’t tell anyone else she wasn’t running again. Thus, Reschke was the only candidate who filed. It was sneaky and, as you may recall, created a lot of ill-will here locally.
Reschke’s positions are way out of sync with even mainstream Republicans. He’s a huge Trump fan, even though many in the GOP find Trump to be divisive, ineffective and worse. He posts conspiracy videos on social media. The latest suggests that coronavirus is not dangerous and is really “a beta test for AI systems and facial recognition.” Other posts make fun of face masks. He’s called peaceful protesters “radical Marxist wolves” and public schools “indoctrination camps.” And of course, he twice fled the state rather than do his job in Salem.
Ideologically, Reschke is way out there — and arguably a danger to public health. Faith is in the middle, excited to work with both sides of the aisle. Her priorities are affordable healthcare, affordable housing, water-smart ag, and new jobs — not conspiracies. And she’ll actually show up to work.
A vote for Faith is a vote for sensible, reality-based leadership. She’s a great choice for moderates and anyone who wants to see a brighter future for our district.
Emma Marris
Klamath Falls