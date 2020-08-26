Each summer the citizens of Klamath Falls, and across Oregon wonder, when will the next wildfire occur? How will it impact our region and our state? Will we be consumed by smoke? Or worse, will our homes and businesses be threatened or destroyed? And what is being done at the legislative level to address this ongoing threat to our health and economy?
Faith Leith, candidate for the Oregon House in Klamath and Lake Counties, is committed to supporting a comprehensive forest management plan to address these universal community concerns. Solving complex problems requires listening to the experts and a good dose of common sense. Common sense is what Faith Leith is all about.
Faith understands that a comprehensive plan includes respect for our environment and recognizes our need for renewable timber resources.
Among the important elements of a forest management plan are strategic forest thinning, prescribed burns, and a collaborative agreement among federal, state, county entities to plan responsible timber harvesting. It is also essential that private lands are included in this cooperative effort to plan harvesting and establish firebreaks to assist in mitigating wildfires when they do occur.
It is also critical to expand and enhance firefighting resources. Staffing, planning, and preparedness are supported by updated equipment positioned strategically throughout the state. It is also essential to map high-risk wildfire areas, determine building codes to protect homes, and protect businesses and homes through effective zoning.
It was disappointing that legislation for forest restoration was left on the table when Republicans walked out of the Legislative Session in February 2020. E. Werner Reschke was a vocal supporter of this walkout. Leaving all of us more vulnerable to the next fire and its impact on our region. Faith Leith will not be walking out. Faith Leith will work to solve problems for the good of all.
Don Johnson
Klamath Falls
Media Coordinator Faith Leith Campaign