Faith Leith is running for the House District 56 as a moderate and unifying force. This area covers Klamath and Lake counties.
One question that commonly arises is why citizens of a district ought to choose a new representative and replace the incumbent. One good reason is to consider whether our representative can work with others for the benefit of the district.
The evidence suggests E. Werner Reschke takes pride in taking the harshest possible positions. He brags that he is the most conservative, the most right-wing candidate of all Republicans in Oregon.
Indeed, his claim has some merit. He has the most extreme conservative voting record in the state for the past two years. Yes, this is his own claim from his Facebook website. It is backed up by his votes and his willingness to walk out rather than work with legislative colleagues.
Faith Leith, by contrast, is a voice of reason, moderation, and a voice of compromise. She is committed to working with the full legislature to benefit all residents of Klamath and Lake Counties. Yes, that means Republicans, Independents and Democrats.
At the end of the day, the election of your next Oregon House Representative should be about selecting a moderate that wants to find solutions that benefit everyone, to be capable of working with both parties, and to find common ground.
Valerie Lenardson
Chair, Klamath County Democrats