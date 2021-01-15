Michelle Dalton, your letter of Jan. 13 begs the question: What position does Klamath law enforcement take with respect to the rioting in Washington, D.C.? They can be for it, opposed to it or not offer any opinion at all. Which answer would satisfy you?
Did you wait until some recent rioting around the country fit your narrative? How about rioting that has gone on since last May in Portland, Seattle and around the country in blue states? How about local law enforcement's position with respect to BLM and antifa, or don't these radical organizations play a role in what's happening around the country?
Let me also address the convoluted missive from the Klamath Falls Democratic Socialist of America. Do you expect local leadership to embrace any organization with the word socialist in its title? Your allegation that "The left has always fought for democracy — the right to vote, speak, and think" is not true. Do you really want to hear divergent opinions or just shut down any verbal opposition to your views?
Ted Dougan
Klamath Falls