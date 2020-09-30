Like most of us, I really enjoy seeing and hearing song birds in my yard. Better than "tidying up" your flower beds, as recommended recently, is to leave flower seed heads standing for bird's to eat the seeds.
I have seen quail, doves, white-crowned sparrows, juncos and lesser goldfinches — and others I couldn't identify — eating seeds from poppies, snapdragon, Shasta daisies and black-eyed Susans. Also, the stalks benefit the soil by catching and holding snow, which insulates it from freezing and thawing plus holding moisture.
Best to copy Mother Nature. Let flower stalks stand all fall and winter. Don't "dead head" your flowers and see which birds eat from them. Do clean up in early spring. Help our winter birds survive using these natural foods.
Dave Potter
Klamath Falls