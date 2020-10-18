Once upon a time, people came to this land for religious, economic and political freedom. Tired of autocratic and religion-based governments where basic rights protected only the wealthy and privileged, immigrants tried for a new life. Soon, a new country was needed, and a small number of men decided that the new country needed new guidelines, including lists of rights and freedoms. These men hoped that people who chose to live here would follow these guidelines.
One of these rights was, of course, the freedom of speech, explained in the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Now, instead of valuing and upholding these rights, we have people who regularly violate this amendment. My most recent personal experience with this: The stealing of yard signs that promote candidates from a specific party.
More serious, however, is the belief that one group has the right to silence the speech and beliefs of another group. This attitude has been growing in the United States since 2016, and I will leave it to you to figure out the reason. The most ironic aspect of this attitude is the self-righteousness of people who claim to love America but clearly can’t stand the fundamental rules set up to protect the freedom of Americans. Put the yard signs back. Thank you.
