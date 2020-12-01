Don't care about the state government and how they are trying to avoid a catastrophe.
Don't care about the health care workers who are trying to keep people alive.
Don't really care about the citizens well-being and safety. God forbid they need to social distance, stay out of large unmasked groups and wear a mask when around others. So inconvenient.
Don't care about children's safety by not mandating the precautions the adults need to follow.
I'm not going to quote local or state statistics, just look at the news they are changing for the worse every day.
I am sorry to have to say that all I see with your present position on these matters is a nod to your base that just will not be told what to do. Sad, very very sad.
I am praying that your unenlightened governance does not result in someone's death. That's all.
Gary Jones
Klamath Falls