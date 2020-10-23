After coming to office as a result of political shenanigans, Sen. Linthicum and Rep. Reschke have shown themselves incapable of even attempting to represent their constituents, unless you happen to agree with their ultra-conservative, libertarian view of society.
As Mr. Linthicum explained in the Sunday op-ed piece in the Herald and News, he believes that citizens should have maximum personal freedoms to do whatever they want without government interference or regulation. This includes not wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and not getting vaccinations to prevent the spread of serious diseases — think scourges of the past such as polio and smallpox.
They call people who refuse to wear masks warriors instead of reckless, inconsiderate risk-takers. Common sense should tell us that we can’t all do whatever we want if we hope to live together in some kind of harmony. Compromise is necessary in our complicated and highly inter-related society.
Mr. Linthicum calls people who want to work together to achieve common goals collectivists. We can never achieve any legislative goals if we don’t work together through collective negotiation.
These men are unwilling to even attempt to negotiate for the needs of our region. I hope that some of the people in Klamath who consider themselves to be good Republicans will consider sending people to Salem who will actually try to represent our region.
Faith Leith and Hugh Palcic have both said they intend to talk with people of different political affiliations, not just those who agree with their views in order to be able to represent all of their constituents; in other words, they promise to be true representatives. Please consider voting for Hugh Palcic and Faith Leith. Let’s try something other than just saying no and walking out.
Eric Nelson
Klamath Falls