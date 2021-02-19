Regarding Klamath Falls Lavender Farm. Let’s please set the record straight. Neighbors of Sunset Beach/Ridge have been very tolerant of this illegally-operated home business for the last four years.
It was only after the Warricks wrote an extensive business plan to go public did the neighbors object. Letters written to the planning department used the Warrick's own business plans for objections. To further clarify: there were 14 households/adjoining land owners who signed the objection letter and only two supported. Reference Klamathcounty.org to see all of the objections letters, the business plan where they mention weddings, open to the public, parking lots, store, employees, etc., and decide for yourself.
The Warrick's land only has half an acre of water rights and had a four acre farm planned. Who buys land in a residential neighborhood and plans a commercial farm without knowing their water rights?
What kind of people plan an “open to the public farm” in a residential zoned neighborhood without considering or caring for the impact it might have on their neighbors or the shared one-lane gravel driveway? The Warricks have been consistently disingenuous with not only their neighbors but everyone involved. The Herald and News has unfortunately been their favorite pawn.
The Warricks have supposedly sold their home. We wish them the best for their next adventure and hope they have learned a valuable lesson about being truthful with their future neighbors and zoning laws. May I suggest they take a Business 101 class at a local community college before venturing into business again?
Dana VanTassel
Klamath Falls