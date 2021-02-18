We are sorry the Herald and News did not investigate the other side of the KFalls Lavender farm issue before printing it.
The neighborhood where Cliff and Diane Warrick's lavender farm exists is zoned R-2, rural residential. The lavender business they have developed and their expansion plans are not compatible with land use regulations. The Warricks lied by omission to their neighbors regarding their plans.
The zone change request they filed with the planning commission was our first indication that they wanted to expand and become a tourist destination, have retail sales, public tours, community events, employees, and drop-in visits. This would involve being open more than 12 days a year. The fact that 10 of their neighbors objected to having a public business close to them is easily understood.
Tourist destination lavender farms should be located on zoned agriculture land where they would be a welcome community attraction, not in a residential neighborhood.
It's unfortunate the Warricks chose to blame their neighbors for their mistakes.
Steve and Kathleen Southwell
Klamath Falls