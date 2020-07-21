Larger plane could end forest fires
A paradigm shift is defined as an enormous change in how something is done. The change from conventional bombs to nuclear ones was a paradigm shift.
To change from an aircraft that can deliver 1,200 gallons of water to an aircraft that can deliver 40,000 gallons is a paradigm shift. To change from just fighting forest fires to actually extinguishing them and solely from the air with C-5M tankers in a single pass is a paradigm shift.
Imagine that you are piloting another Enola Gay aircraft 75 years later, but the weapon is not a nuclear bomb but a payload of 40,000 gallons of water. The target is a 10-acre forest fire. Calculations show that if equally distributed, it will leave the area soaked with over an inch of water. If this is done for all fires, this will end all "major" forest fires.
Joseph Coomer
Oak Harbor, Washington