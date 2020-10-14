Bonnie Lam has been a friend of ours for approximately 20 years. She has been in our community since 1997 in private practice.
When starting this endorsement, we looked up the definition of what a judge's duties and abilities should be. There were 10 attributes: legal ability, trial experience, a record and reputation for excellent character and integrity, financial responsibility, judicial temperament, mental and physical capacity to fulfill the duties of judicial office, devotion to improvement of quality of justice, record of community involvement, administrative ability, and demonstrate sound judgment in professional life.
Bonnie has all of these attributes and will make an excellent judge.
She has been practicing law for almost 24 years right here in our community. She has done a lot of juvenile law and represents both children and parents. Counseling has been a big part of this job. Bonnie is a genuine person and a great example to her clients.
She is not a pushover by any means, but she honestly cares for those she represents. She has headed Klamath County Bar and Klamath/Lake Local Professional Responsibility Committee and several more entities. She was also very involved with her children while they were in school at Triad and Klamath Union High School.
Please join us in voting for Bonnie Lam for Circuit Court Judge, she has the ability to hear what people have to say and be a fair decision maker. Our community should choose our judge, not the governor of Oregon.
Jim and Sherry Bellet
Klamath Falls