Klamath Tribal council saddened by Commissioner Boyd’s comments
As the original inhabitants of the Klamath Basin, we were saddened to hear the disrespectful commentary directed at our Spanish-speaking neighbors by Commissioner Donnie Boyd (from our perspective, himself an immigrant) during a recent administrative meeting.
As people who for 150 years have been marginalized in our own homeland, we feel deeply the sting of discriminatory attitudes aimed at those who don’t readily fit the majority citizenry’s self-privileging notions of how Americans should look, sound and think.
Clearly upset because he was being asked to consider hiring “bilingual people in two departments,” Boyd protested “we are in the United States of America ... the language here is English.”
The commissioner is wrong. English is every bit as imported as Spanish. And there is no “national language.” Ironically, we the Klamath Tribes are struggling at this very moment to preserve our languages, languages containing rich and distinctive ways of understanding that the same United States of America went to great lengths to rip from us.
And the tongues of what is now the southwestern U.S. were indigenous first, Spanish second and English third — after the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo added 525,000 miles of Spanish-speaking inhabitants to the United States.
Commissioner Boyd and all citizens of Klamath County would be better served by urging their children to learn as many languages as possible. The more we communicate across linguistic and cultural borders, the more apt we are to appreciate and celebrate each other.
For that reason, Commissioner Boyd’s reaction to criticisms of his statement: “I stand by my comments and people need to learn to mind their own business” is also in error. If our elected leaders harbor prejudice toward those unlike themselves, those sentiments affect us all. We have a right and a duty to call him out for disrespecting valued members of our community.
Clearly Klamath Falls needs the equity task force now being considered by the mayor and city council.
Don Gentry, Gail Hatcher, Roberta Frost, Brandi Hatcher, Willa Powless, Clayton Dumont, Jessica Hecota, Ellsworth Lang, Jeannie McNair and Rose Treetop
Klamath Tribal Council
Gordon family should let go of Eternal Hills
I am writing about the article in the Herald and News, August 17 about the purchasing of Eternal Hills by a family from Klamath Falls.
Well let me tell you, I am so fed up with Mr. Gordon, the Gordon Family Trust, their lawyers and the state of Oregon that I can hardly keep myself from really telling them how I feel.
My mother and father are both laid to rest at Eternal Hills, and I am embarrassed every time I drive by their graves, knowing that they are resting among, dust, weeds, varmints, unkempt grounds, etc. They deserve so much better.
My parents knew the original owners, and knew they were good people, so they purchased their lots from them. But if they knew that someday, someone like Mr. Gordon would turn it into trash, they would have never bought there.
Now they are asking for another month to settle agreements. Come on. This is putting the families that count into another month of agonizing stress. When is it ever going to end?
Please put an end to what Mr. Gordon has done to our county and citizens that have families buried at Eternal Hills. We have been agonizing for way, way too long.
Lana Shaw
Klamath Falls