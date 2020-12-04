This letter is to acknowledge a new group that makes my heart smile with renewed hope and promise for my hometown; the Klamath Falls branch of the Democratic Socialists of America. They are working to shift societal motivation and policy-making back where it belongs to focus on people over profit. They asked our council to identify racism and economic disparity as a crisis so that a task force could get to work making Klamath more inclusive for all. Sadly, our council members have not yet decided if that was an important need to make our town better.
Though disappointed at this decision, I am filled with hope that there are people wanting an inclusive Klamath Falls. I have lived here my entire life and I have witnessed racism, bigotry and nationalism alienate so many. I notice the lack of ethnicity and culture around me and I am tired of my town being a safe zone for selfish ideals as they argue that equal human rights are a matter of opinion and creating a breeding ground for hate to rise and flourish unhindered. The events of 2020 have shown me how much worse it is here than I thought, and I am delighted in seeing so many voices speaking up for equality and acceptance where hate and fear had taken over.
I see a lot of focus on trying to improve consumerism and tourism in the Basin, but the issue is that tourists do not want to vacation in a place that tolerates, and even celebrates, division and hate. They will go to places that welcome all humans with open arms.
I know a lot of local folks do not even realize the intolerance in their hearts as I too had to work hard to expand my compassion and understanding for others after growing up here. So let's start making Klamath kind, together.
Linda Weatherford
Klamath Falls