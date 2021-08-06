Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
So one crazy individual makes a scene in a public forum and according to Mr Osterberg that makes our entire community systemic racists.
I don’t appreciate being placed in a closed little box in Mr. Osterberger’s mind calling me racist solely because of my skin color. I personally don’t care about the color of anyone’s skin, a person’s character shows who they are. Anyone who defines and divides people by skin color is a racist.
We live in an America that enjoys more freedom and is more inclusive than any other country in the world. This is why people from other countries all over the world want to come hoping equal opportunity will give them a better life. While our history is full of examples of struggles and sacrifices immigrants of all ethnic backgrounds suffered. They came and come here looking for freedom from government oppression.