Klamath Falls supports its veterans
I was sitting outside after some yard work and was reminded of one of the most beautiful sights and sounds an American and resident of Klamath County can hear: it was my crisp new American flag waving proudly in the Klamath northwest wind.
I, like so many others in Klamath County, am a veteran and very much enjoy living here. Klamath County has signs on the county lines that state “We Honor Veterans.” For that, I and others are grateful for that support.
There are also many that support our troops, both our vets and active military, and these citizens also like the looks and sounds of the American flag flying high and mighty.
I do respect our flag and have great admiration for it and those who have died, serviced and supported it. Let the American flag fly high as well as the American dream.
Warren A. Frei
Klamath Falls