After hearing that the Klamath Falls City Council voted unanimously on a resolution to decry racism, prejudice, and bigotry, with support from Police Chief Dave Henslee himself, I was hopeful for this community’s future with policing and anti-racism work.
However, after learning that Dave Henslee, in the same week that he spoke in support of this resolution, petitioned the city council to buy a new $300,000 armored vehicle, my heart sank. This purchase would be a betrayal of the police and the city council’s commitment to protect the community.
The armored vehicle, despite being viewed as “not a tank” by Lt. Rob Reynolds, features a weapon-mountable rotating roof hatch, as well as multiple side gun ports. It is also built and painted in the exact style common to many military vehicles, designed to intimidate and threaten. Alongside militarizing our small-town police force, this vehicle purchase is impractical.
The article published by the Herald and News, published on Dec. 11 did not disclose how often this would be needed or used. How many violent hostage situations do the police face in which they cannot get aid from the sheriff’s department, who already own a MRAP vehicle? (MRAP vehicles were designed by the U.S. Department of Defense for use in the Iraq War for defense against land mines).
This money could be spent better elsewhere. Instead of militarizing our police department, why don’t we use the money to give direct aid to small local businesses struggling in the pandemic, or invest it in our community’s future through our schools?
If the money were put towards crime prevention and policing efforts, it could be invested in rehab centers, mental health resources, and aid for the homeless. I don’t know about the rest of the community, but these efforts would make me feel much safer than any new armored vehicle could.
Seth Gebauer
Klamath Falls