It’s time Klamath Falls has a mayor who listens to the people and works towards their ideals without letting personal agendas get in the way of accomplishing the tasks at hand for the whole community.
The city needs a mayor with an open door policy who can be reached by the people by email, phone or regular mail in their concerns for the city.
Too many times in politics, nonpolitical or not mayors seem to let their personal feelings get in the way of what the people want, instead of what they want for themselves.
Those days need to come to an end in Klamath Falls. Where the nonpolitical mayor works for all the people, not just a select group of people and their wants and desires for the city of Klamath Falls.
There are less fortunate citizens that live here, too. And they need your support and understanding, not your ridicule. They are people too, with feelings and dreams of a better life. People need to stop treating them as a burden on society and stop acting as if they don’t exist except to cause problems and never amount to anything in your eyes and judgmental ways of how you feel they should live their lives according to your standards and rules.
Homelessness comes in many races and nationalities. And it is time to put an end to racism, as no one is any better than anyone else, and that includes you.
You are no better than they are, and they are no better then you are. Racism comes in all races. There is no such thing when everyone works together as one human race. We all bleed red and the only diffidence is our skin tone, other wise we all the same and should be treated as such.
James C Garland
Candidate for mayor
Klamath Falls