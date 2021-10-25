Heaven forbid if your pet needs emergency care here in Klamath Falls after-hours.
Klamath Falls veterinary xlinics will give you a phone number to Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center in White City. Veterinary clinics in Klamath Falls should consider scheduling turns and being “on call” for animals that are in deep need of emergency care.
Doctors should consider whether it is an emergency phone call and treat according to their animal’s symptoms. Some may be treated over the phone, as doctors do, until their pet can be seen by their own veterinary or meet them at your clinic.
There are 9 veterinary clinics in Klamath Falls. Each clinic has approximately 2-3 veterinaries per clinic. When you consider this they would only have to be “on call” once a month. Of course there would be after-hour costs involved which needs to be considered.
Animals that need help right away have died because their owners are unable to go to White City for treatment. Those owners also may have to take their pet over treacherous roads in the winter to get help. A “consultation fee” at Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center starts at $150 before 8:00 p.m. and $175 after 8:00 p.m. Of course there will also be additional costs for treatment.
It saddens me that the veterinary clinics in Klamath Falls have not considered to offer their services once a month. I can only pray that this letter will inspire vets to begin “on call” services