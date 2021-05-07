We, individually as the mayor and members of city council of the city of Klamath Falls, urge you to support Measure 18-120 in the upcoming election.
Passage of this measure will result in a long overdue investment in tourism promotion, tourism facilities and county services for our area. The revenue will be generated through a 37.5% (from 8 percent to 11 percent) increase in the existing transient room tax — a tax that is only paid by guests at Klamath County hotel, motel, and other short-term lodging properties. This tax is not paid by Klamath County residents unless they stay at those properties.
Klamath County's current transient room tax generates revenue that supports our local museums, fairgrounds, incorporated cities in Klamath County, our tourism marketing agency (Discover Klamath), and a tourism grant program. While all of those services are key to creating a vibrant and lively tourism economy, we believe that an additional investment in tourism promotion is critical to reaching potential visitors that have been "out of reach" within the current tourism promotion budget.
As our small business community — particularly restaurants, hotels, and tourism-related businesses — recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we take advantage of immediate opportunities to stabilize that sector to get our economy back on solid footing.
Additionally, Klamath County's transient room tax lags behind others in adjacent regions. For example, the city of Bend has a TRT rate of 10%, and the city of Grants Pass has a TRT rate of 12%.
While we don't think that Klamath Falls needs to become Central Oregon or the Rogue Valley, we do believe that Klamath County has everything to offer visitors that those other regions have, and that the value of visiting Klamath County should be on par with those regions.
More importantly, we believe that Klamath County is ready to play on the same playing field as other, more well-funded regions when it comes to promoting our region to potential visitors. The additional revenue created by Measure 18-120 will help us get there.
We hope you'll do your part to "Promote Klamath" and vote "yes" on Measure 18-120.
Carol Westfall, mayor
Phil Studenberg, Mika Blain, Matt Dodson, Dan Tofell and Todd Andres, city councilors
Klamath Falls