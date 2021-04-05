Due to an accident, I have been confined to a wheelchair for the past 11 weeks. Not just sitting in a wheelchair, but with my left leg sticking straight out in front of me due to an injury. Luckily, my injury will heal with time and I will be able to walk again.
My letter today is to recognize my newfound respect for people in wheelchairs and those with disabilities and ask business and community members to open their eyes and hearts and better understand those who see the world from a sitting down position.
What I have discovered these past almost three months is just how difficult it is to maneuver in and out of some businesses, how "rough" some of our sidewalks and roads are and how many people just do not understand that people in wheelchairs are just people. I have been completely ignored, run into, had doors slammed on my leg and seen scowls on faces of those that may have had to wait an extra second for me to get where I was going.
On the flip side, thank you to all the stores and businesses — including staff at the Oregon Bank Building — that did recognize my condition and worked with me to ensure safety. What a difference it can make. Many people did get it and were aware and kind, to all of you thank you very much.
Donna Bowman
Klamath Falls